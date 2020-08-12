Sheriff: Pulaski man arrested with more than 95 grams of meth, other drugs

SCIENCE HILL, Ky. (WYMT) - A man is facing numerous drug charges according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

47-year-old Danny Butt of science hill was arrested Tuesday night after a narcotics investigation.

Investigators found more than 95 grams of meth, eight grams of heroin, as well as suboxone, scales, baggies, $2,400 dollars in cash, and numerous firearms.

Butt is also a convicted felon and facing gun charges as well.

Butt was sent to the Pulaski County Detention Center. This incident is still being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division.

