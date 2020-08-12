Sheriff: Man sentenced for beating baby accused in second child abuse case

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Kentucky man sentenced for beating a baby is accused of abusing another child according to the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office.

Bradley Powers was arrested over the weekend in Whitley County after deputies say they found a 2-year-old unresponsive in a bedroom.

Powers’ arrest citation says the child has bruising all over its body and the child was flown to the hospital due to its injuries.

Powers is charged with criminal abuse and assault and is being held in the Whitley County Detention Center.

Back in 2014, he was sentenced to three years in prison for abusing a nine-month-old.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.