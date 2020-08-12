Serena Williams rallies from set down, advances in Lexington to face Venus Williams

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Serena Williams won a tough match in her comeback following a six-month layoff, rallying to beat unseeded American Bernarda Pera 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 at the Top Seed Open. The 23-time Grand Slam champion labored to avoid her 14th loss to an opponent ranked outside the top 50. The No. 60 Pera broke the ninth-ranked Williams at love in the fifth game on the way to a first-set victory. Pera was on the verge of a break at 4-4 in the second set before Williams rallied to win and break to force a third set. From there, Williams dominated en route to the victory.

With the win, Serena advances to a second-round matchup against sister Venus Williams on Thursday.

8/11/2020 3:56:29 PM (GMT -4:00)