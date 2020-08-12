Prestonsburg Police searching for armed robber

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Prestonsburg Police Department is looking for the owner of a Kia Optima with an Indiana license plate.

A man in the Kia was caught on camera jumping out to steal another parked car. The man had a pistol in his hand at the time of the theft.

The Kia has a busted right rear window and an “Anarchist” sticker on the right of the license plate.

Deputies with the police department said not to approach the man, he is considered armed and dangerous.

If you know who this man is, please contact the Prestonsburg Police.

