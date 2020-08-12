Advertisement

No general admission, infield closed at Kentucky Derby

There will be no general admission, nor will there be infield fans at the Kentucky Derby this year.
The sun rises over the track at Churchill Downs, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. The Kentucky Derby has been postponed until Sept. 5 because of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
The sun rises over the track at Churchill Downs, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. The Kentucky Derby has been postponed until Sept. 5 because of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Willie Hope
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Wednesday morning, Churchill Downs released a 62-page health and safety operations plan that will limit attendance to the Kentucky Derby:

Due to physical distancing protocols and other safety measures in place to mitigate the risks associated with COVID-19, less than 23,000 guests are expected Sept. 5 for the rescheduled Kentucky Derby 146.

Churchill Downs released a statement in late June saying they would have general admission in the infield, but due to the COVID-19 numbers, they had to cut general admission and infield tickets.

Reserved seating will be limited to a maximum of 40% occupancy. Also, Standing Room Only or “Walk Around” tickets have been eliminated. All outdoor ticket holders will be reseated in a new comparable location either prior to or during the event to provide for maximum distancing.

Churchill Downs will require emperature checks, medical questionnaires, physical distancing and mandatory face coverings.

