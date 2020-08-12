No general admission, infield closed at Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - There will be no general admission, nor will there be infield fans at the Kentucky Derby this year.

Wednesday morning, Churchill Downs released a 62-page health and safety operations plan that will limit attendance to the Kentucky Derby:

Churchill Downs Announces Updates To Kentucky Derby Safety Planhttps://t.co/pIlEHmWlqW — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) August 12, 2020

Due to physical distancing protocols and other safety measures in place to mitigate the risks associated with COVID-19, less than 23,000 guests are expected Sept. 5 for the rescheduled Kentucky Derby 146.

Churchill Downs released a statement in late June saying they would have general admission in the infield, but due to the COVID-19 numbers, they had to cut general admission and infield tickets.

Reserved seating will be limited to a maximum of 40% occupancy. Also, Standing Room Only or “Walk Around” tickets have been eliminated. All outdoor ticket holders will be reseated in a new comparable location either prior to or during the event to provide for maximum distancing.

Churchill Downs will require emperature checks, medical questionnaires, physical distancing and mandatory face coverings.

