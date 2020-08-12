Advertisement

More clouds at times today, scattered rain chances continue

(KCRG)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 2:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The clouds ended up keeping us a little cooler yesterday. That will likely be the case again today. It will definitely still be muggy.

Today and Tonight

There is a battle going on in the skies above us right now. You can’t look up and see it, but it’s definitely going on. There is a stationary front sitting along the Ohio River in Northern Kentucky. Along with that, there is a high pressure system nearby, fighting to keep the rain chances to a minimum. Below is a look at the current surface map from the National Weather Service to give you a visual of what I’m talking about.

The current surface map from NWS/NOAA for August 12th, 2020
The current surface map from NWS/NOAA for August 12th, 2020(NOAA/NWS)

So what does all that mean for our weather? Two things: One, it brings more clouds into play, which keeps us cooler with our air temperatures. The high pressure is fighting against the moisture that a stalled out front would normally throw at us, so it’s keeping our rain chances lower.

Now that you know what’s going on in the skies, let’s get to what you really want to hear: the forecast.

Fog will likely be a thing again this morning, at least in patchy form. It could be dense in spots, so take care out there early. Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies and scattered chances for showers and storms, mostly in the afternoon and early evening hours, so very similar to yesterday. I did back temperatures down some due to the cloud cover. I think most of us will still get into the mid to upper 80s.

Tonight, the clouds try to back off a little. The rain chances stick around early, but we should be mainly dry overnight as lows drop to around 70.

Extended Forecast

The stalled out front to our north will try to start to move on Thursday, so rain chances will increase a little bit. We’ll see another day of partly to mostly cloudy skies as highs climb into the mid to upper 80s before falling into the upper 60s overnight.

Friday, the front continues to creep into our region and pick up a little speed, so the rain chances go up even more under mainly cloudy skies. Those chances will continue into Saturday as the front moves through. Highs both days will be in the low to mid-80s.

We wrap up the weekend on Sunday with some sunshine and clouds, but scattered chances for showers and storms can’t be ruled out. Highs will top out in the mid-80s.

We’re watching another potential system early next week. More details on that as we get closer.

