Advertisement

Mingo County, W.Va. Schools re-opening plan

(WJRT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Mingo County, West Virginia school district say schools there will re-open on September 8th, 2020.

The district will offer students two options for learning: blended or virtual.

The blended option will have students in class four days each week and virtual for the fifth. Virtual would be all online learning.

You can see the plan here: https://www.mingoschools.com/Page/3551

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

West Virginia

Logan County, W.Va Schools re-opening plan

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Logan County, West Virginia Schools Superintendent Patricia Lucas says schools will reopen on September 8th, 2020.

Latest News