Mingo County, W.Va. Schools re-opening plan

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Mingo County, West Virginia school district say schools there will re-open on September 8th, 2020.

The district will offer students two options for learning: blended or virtual.

The blended option will have students in class four days each week and virtual for the fifth. Virtual would be all online learning.

You can see the plan here: https://www.mingoschools.com/Page/3551

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.