Logan County, W.Va Schools re-opening plan

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Logan County, West Virginia Schools Superintendent Patricia Lucas says schools will reopen on September 8th, 2020.

The Board of Education approved the re-entry plan to operate on a hybrid, blended learning model of two days face to face and three days with a blend of synchronous and asynchronous learning.

You can see the plan here: https://boe.logan.k12.wv.us/announcements/logan-county-schools-re-entry-plan/

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.