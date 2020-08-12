Advertisement

Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases, new death on Wednesday

(AP)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky gave updates on local coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

The Bell County Health Department announced seven new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing that county’s total to 322. Of those cases, 82 are considered active with 240 recoveries.

The Kentucky River District Health Department announced 14 new cases in their coverage area Wednesday: three new cases in Knott County, bringing their total to 65; one new case in Leslie County, bringing that county’s total to 22; one new case in Owsley County, bringing their total to 12 cases; eight new cases in Perry County, for a total of 240; and one new case in Wolfe County, bringing that county’s total to 14 cases.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported five new cases and one new death Wednesday afternoon. The death was a 95-year-old womanfrom Clay County, and is the sixth COVID-19 related death in the county. The CVDHD also reported one new case in Jackson County, bringing their total to 150; and four new cases in Rockcastle County, bringing their total to 76.

