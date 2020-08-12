Advertisement

Local convenience store owner pushes back on mask mandate after robbery

Alvin's in Clay County was robbed at gunpoint in July
By Will Puckett
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On July 15th before 3:00 a.m. Alvin’s along U.S. 421 was robbed.

”A masked, he had a corona mask on, he was disguised and he robbed my employee at gunpoint,” Said Owner Marisa Stavely.

Clay County sheriff’s deputies say the man who robbed the store is Robert Brendan Gray.

For nearly two years before the COVID 19 pandemic started, Stavely did not allow face coverings inside of her store.

“We had signs two years back on our front door that did not allow masks or face coverings before this began, two years back because of this very reason,” said Stavely.

Stavely is now saying the governor’s mask mandate is an issue because it’s leaving them susceptible to robberies.

“We’re scared, we don’t know what’s going to happen with this mask mandate. You know anybody that walks through that door we’re just terrified. So, we’ve asked people to pull their masks down and then pull it back up because we are terrified,” said Stavely.

Garnering attention for a sign she placed on her door before, Stavely insists she is not making a political statement, but instead keeping her workers and her own safety in mind.

”No facemasks or head coverings allowed in the store, you had to pull them off before you come in the door,” said Stavely.

Right next to the door handle of her store is a yellow note that details anyone wearing a mask has to pull it down for workers to see their faces. She says her employees will wear masks but, it’s the customers choice to wear theirs.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

