Knott County boy killed by pack of wild dogs

Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KNOTT CO., Ky. (WKYT) - State police say 13-year-old Corey Godsey was killed by a pack of dogs.

Corey Godsey. (Source: GoFundMe page)
It happened back in February in the Emmalena community of Knott County.

At the time, the state medical examiner’s office confirmed Corey was killed in some kind of animal attack but wasn’t able to determine the specific animal involved.

During the investigation, state police say multiple dogs were found living on an old mine site near the area Corey’s body was found.

KSP says the dogs were taken to the Kentucky River Animal Shelter where DNA specimens were collected and compared to evidence.

State police say the lab comparisons indicated that specimens from several of the dogs matched those found on Corey.

We’re told the investigation is still ongoing and we’ll keep you updated.

