Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry stolen from a Bowling Green home and business

A stolen safe contained a large antique jewelry collection consisting of hundreds of pieces valued in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green police are looking for the suspects in a home invasion and robbery.

Police say on July 13, just before 10:30 a.m., three men, pretending to be delivery drivers, knocked on the door of a Bowling Green residence/home office. An employee answered the door and was met by a man who showed a gun. The employee was knocked to the ground, tied up, and received extensive injuries during the attack. One of the suspect’s disabled the security cameras and the other began searching the house for a large safe. Two of the men used a moving dolly to remove the safe and load it into a van.

The safe contained a large antique jewelry collection consisting of hundreds of pieces valued in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. Some of these pieces are unique and easily recognizable.

Police believe the van is a white Chevrolet utility van with no windows on the driver’s side. If you know the location of any of these jewelry items or you recognize any of the men, please call police at (270) 393-4000 or 911.

The business is offering a $10,000.00 reward for the arrest of this team.

