Health dept. reports 62 new COVID cases in Lexington

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 62 new COVID-19 cases from Tuesday.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
One new death was also reported. The city’s death toll from the virus is now at 48.

The new cases from Tuesday bring the county’s total to 4,106.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 131 cases, Aug. 7
  • 116 cases, July 27
  • 105 cases, Aug. 4
  • 100 cases, July 23
  • 90 cases, Aug. 5
  • 89 cases, July 30
  • 84 cases, Aug. 6
  • 83 cases, July 9
  • 69 cases, Aug. 8, Aug. 9, July 15 and July 19
  • 67 cases, July 26

The current official state totals are 35,793 cases and 783 deaths.

The health dept. says COVID-19 is continuing to spread throughout Lexington. They say you can slow the spread by wearing your mask, washing your hands and avoiding close contact with anyone not in your household.

