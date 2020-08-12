Governor Beshear announced $6 million in funding for Kentucky Area Development Districts

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday Governor Andy Beshear awarded the Department of Local Government (DLG) an additional $6 million dollars from the Coronavirus Relief Aid.

The funding will help reimburse COVID-19 related costs in Kentucky’s 15 Area Development Districts.

“Our Area Development Districts are critical parts of our local communities,” said Gov. Beshear. “These funds come at a crucial time when we are looking for ways to strengthen our communities and thoughtfully provide new opportunities while continuing to keep Kentuckians safe. I am confident their guidance and this funding will help our cities and counties develop recovery plans that will help us come out of COVID-19 stronger than before.”

ADD’s intends to use the funds for:

Regional disaster economic recovery coordinators for the next two years

Develop an economic plan focused on pandemic recovery and resiliency

Improve short- and long-term economic development plans and coordination

Provide technical assistance and capacity building for local governments and businesses impacted by COVID-19

Organizational support for COVID-19 responses.

