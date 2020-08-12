Advertisement

Gov. Justice reinstates visitation restrictions at W.Va. nursing homes

W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice holds a press briefing on COVID-19 response on Wednesday, August 12.
W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice holds a press briefing on COVID-19 response on Wednesday, August 12.(Gov. Jim Justice youtube)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia’s nursing homes will be closed to visitors once again, Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday.

During a press briefing, Gov. Justice said 28 nursing homes in the state are reporting active outbreaks of COVID-19 right now.

“Today, effective at midnight tonight we are going to have to close visitation to all our nursing homes again. We have got to some way to try with all in us to calm this down.”

Gov. Jim Justice

Gov. Justice also extended the closure of bars in Monongalia County for another seven days.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

