Advertisement

East Tennessee counties awarded $1M tourism grant

In 2018, visitors added $22 billion to boost Tennessee’s economy, according to reports.
(KOTA)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development announced 17 Tennessee communities will receive more than $1 million in the fifth round of Tourism Enhancement Grants.

The department partnered with the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development to assist counties and cities looking to improve local tourism and attract more visitors.

In 2018, visitors added $22 billion to boost Tennessee’s economy, according to reports.

The grants are designed for cities to invest in local tourism assets, including stages, signage, enhancement to attractions or venues, park improvements and other resources that target expanding local tourism.

“Tourism is vital to fuel economic development in Tennessee,” said Governor Bill Lee. “These grants are especially important this year as we look to rebuild and restore our state’s tourism, particularly in Tennessee’s rural communities.”

Each application was supported by the community’s senator and representative in the Tennessee General Assembly.

The grants awarded include:

  • Decatur County
  • Grundy County
  • City of Smithville
  • Morgan County
  • Fentress County
  • DeKalb County
  • City of Lobelville
  • City of Martin
  • City of Wartburg
  • City of Celina
  • Union County
  • Town of Cumberland Gap
  • City of Sweetwater
  • Anderson County Government
  • Greene County
  • Benton County
  • Hamblen County

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Tips to make communicating through masks easier

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
Brittany Kyzer, an audiologist with UofL Health, says COVID-19 is impacting people who suffer from hearing impairments.

Regional

Buchanan County reports first COVID-19 related death

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Wise County also reported 27 new cases and four new people in the hospital on Tuesday.

Forecast

More clouds at times today, scattered rain chances continue

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The clouds ended up keeping us a little cooler yesterday. That will likely be the case again today. It will definitely still be muggy.

News

‘We’re about to fall through’: Dilapidated bridge could leave Martin County families stranded

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
For more than 10 years, families on Tunnel Road have been watching their bridge fall apart.

News

WATCH | Campus union calls for more precautions for UK faculty, staff

Updated: 4 hours ago
Campus union calls for more precautions for UK faculty, staff

Latest News

News

Mountain Student Achiever - Kandace Messer

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

New private school to open in midst of pandemic 11pm

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Regional

Tennessee dentists warn of ‘mask mouth’

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Face masks can cause what some dentists call "mask mouth."

News

Dilapidated bridge could leave Martin County families stranded 4 p.m.

Updated: 5 hours ago
This bridge in Martin County has been slowly breaking apart for 10 years. The families who rely on it are asking county officials to step in.

National

Dunkin’ launching cereal line

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Dunkin’ announced it is launching a cereal line based on two of its most popular coffee drinks.

Sports

SEC, ACC, Big 12 still hoping to play football this fall

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
The Atlantic Coast Conference, Big 12 and Southeastern Conference were still moving forward Tuesday with plans for a fall college football season even as two other Power Five leagues, the Big Ten and the Pac-12, called things off.