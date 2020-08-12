Dunkin’ launching cereal line

(AP)- Dunkin’ announced it is launching a cereal line based on two of its most popular coffee drinks.

The company said it is releasing the cereal based on the drinks, Caramel Macchiato and Mocha Latte.

The team-up with Post Consumer Brands, the makers of Honey Bunches of Oats, Shredded Wheat and Raisin Bran is expected to hit grocery shelves later this month.

The company says Dunkin’ coffee concentrate is added to the cereal, which consists of little crunchy spheres mixed with flavored marshmallow bits. A serving has about as much caffeine as a tenth of an 8-ounce cup of coffee.

