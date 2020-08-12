Buchanan County reports first COVID-19 related death

RICHMOND, Va. (WYMT) - Officials in one Southwest Virginia county in the WYMT coverage area are reporting their first COVID-19 related death.

During the daily coronavirus report Tuesday in Virginia, Buchanan County joined Lee, Wise and Dickenson County in reporting at least one death since the pandemic started. We do not know how old the person was or if they were a man or a woman. The county also reported a new hospitalization.

Wise County reported 27 new cases and four new people in the hospital on Tuesday.

Here are the latest case numbers from all of our Southwest Virginia counties as of August 11th, 2020:

Buchanan County – 80 cases / 4 hospitalizations/ 1 death (1 new hospitalization/ 1 new death)

Dickenson County – 48 cases / 4 hospitalizations / 1 death (5 new cases)

Lee County – 125 cases / 9 hospitalizations/ 1 death (4 new cases)

Norton – 21 cases / 2 hospitalizations (2 new case)

Wise County – 168 cases / 20 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (27 new cases/ 4 new hospitalizations)

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.