Adams’ proposals stop short of mail-in voting for all

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more details about what voters can expect this November for the general election.

On Monday, Secretary of State Michael Adams submitted his election proposal to Governor Andy Beshear.

After 6 weeks of painstaking research and consultation in putting my election plan together, it's only fair to give @GovAndyBeshear an opportunity to review it before everyone else sees it. Ultimately, I believe he and Kentuckians across the political spectrum will be pleased. — KY Sec. of State Michael Adams (@KYSecState) August 12, 2020

The two met Wednesday afternoon to discuss that proposal. So far, they have not reached an agreement.

The proposal includes expanded early voting and multiple polling locations on Election Day but excludes no-excuse absentee voting. Adams says too many absentee ballots would overwhelm post offices and county clerks.

“We can’t have 75 percent of voters voting absentee as we had in June,” Sec. Adams said. “That works when you got 29% turnout. When you have 72% turnout, like I expect, the system would crash. You got to have more in-person voting to accommodate the bigger crowds we’re going to have.”

However, his proposal would allow Kentuckians to vote absentee if their age or health conditions put them at risk of voting in person. Adams says there would be no age limits and voters would not have to verify their health conditions.

We're finding out more details about this general election. Are you hoping for no-excuse absentee voting? Tune in at 4:30 and 5:30 to hear what Sec. Adams has in his election proposal. pic.twitter.com/nus2bqCMYW — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) August 12, 2020

In terms of early voting, Adam’s proposal includes voting on Saturday. He’s also calling on More people, especially young people to sign up to be poll workers. He says the number of poll workers will determine how many polling locations can be open on Election Day.

Adams says it took about three weeks of negotiation before he and the governor settled on a plan for primary. He hopes he and the governor can reach an agreement about the general election by the end of the week.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.