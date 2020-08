HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In a Facebook post Tuesday evening, the Knott County Tourism Commission announced the cancellation of the annual Knott County Fall Trail Ride.

The post states the festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will be back in 2021.

Unfortunately, we are cancelling the Knott County Fall Trail Ride this year due to COVID-19. Please help us spread the... Posted by Knott County Tourism on Tuesday, August 11, 2020

WYMT will have more on what this means to the community later today on our newscasts.

