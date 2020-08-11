Advertisement

U.S. airlines carried almost twice as many passengers in June than in May

According to The Bureau of Transportation Statistics, preliminary data on Monday, shows U.S. airlines carried almost twice as many passengers in June than in May.
MGN
MGN(KALB)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
According to a news release, BTS said data collected showed that 16.3 million passengers flew on large airlines in June, up from 8.4 million on all U.S. airlines in May.

The BTS said airlines carried 80% fewer passengers in June than it did exactly one year ago in 2019.

“June 2020 was the second consecutive month that the annual decrease in the number of U.S. airline passengers was less than annual change in the previous month.” said BTS.

According to the agency, data showed a 77% decline in domestic passengers between June 2019 to June 2020 following more substantial annual reductions in May (88%) and April (96%).

BTS says final U.S. airline traffic reports for June will be released on Sept. 11.

