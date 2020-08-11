Stray showers possible this evening, rain chances increase later this week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Although we can’t rule out rain chances completely, this evening looks pretty nice.

Tonight

This evening we will continue to see that mixture of sun and clouds. A few pop-up showers will come and go, but most of us will mainly see those dry conditions. Temperatures will remain on the warmer side as highs are expected to get into the mid to upper 80s once again.

Tonight, we may see a few lingering showers but for the most part just dry and partly cloudy conditions. Fog will start to build up in those valleys late, and overnight lows will drop into the upper 60s.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday and Thursday will pretty much be the same story. We will see that typical summertime pattern of sunny mornings and daily rain chances returning in the afternoon. Highs both days are expected to get into the upper 80s, near 90.

Friday evening, the first of two potential systems will start to work its way into the region. This one will bring some increased rain chances heading into the weekend, but not a lot of relief from the heat. Temperatures will drop into the mid-80s, but that’s about it. Our rain chances back off some but continue on Sunday.

The second system should move in by Monday night. Models are showing a significant temperature drop from Monday to Tuesday. As of now, temperatures are showing anywhere from those upper 70s to the lower 80s. Hopefully, nothing changes here because that sounds like a terrific relief from this heat! There’s still a while to go on both systems, so we’ll keep you posted.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.