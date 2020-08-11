Southern Kentucky native, Morehead State professor dies after short illness

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - A well-known Southern Kentucky native and college professor has died.

Dr. Michael Hail, from Somerset, died Thursday, August 6th at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital after a brief illness. He was 53 years old.

Dr. Hail was a member of the Somerset Independent School System, where he was currently the Chairman. He was also a board member on the Somerset Housing Authority. Earlier this year, he was appointed by President Donald Trump to serve an additional term as a member of the Board of Trustees of the Harry S. Truman Scholarship Foundation.

He was also a member of the faculty at Morehead State University, where he was the coordinator of government and political science programs in the Department of History, Philosophy, Global Studies and Legal Studies.

He is survived by his mother, his wife and two children. Visitation for Dr. Hail will be from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, August 11th at the chapel of Somerset Undertaking Company. His funeral service will be private.

The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be directed to Somerset Community College to the Hail Family Foundation or the charity of your choice.

You can view his full obituary here: https://www.somersetundertaking.com/obituary/michael-hail-phd

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.