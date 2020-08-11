Advertisement

School officials and teachers react to Gov. Beshear’s recommendation to continue with online education through September

By Dakota Makres
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:53 PM EDT
(WYMT) - On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear recommended schools wait to hold in-person classes and continue with distance learning until September 28.

“We all try to anticipate and guess what’s coming next, and try to stay ahead of the curve, and try to plan for that,” said Bell County Schools Superintendent Tom Gambrel.

Gambrel said more than 50 percent of students chose in-person learning.

“They had confidence that we would try our very best to keep them safe and that’s what our intentions were,” added Gambrel.

Despite more than half of families choosing in-person learning, Gambrel said he will recommend the school board to follow the governor’s advice.

“That we comply with the governor’s recommendation and that we will begin classes on September 28th, I wish we could go earlier,” said Gambrel.

Perry County Schools media teacher and digital learning coach, Nathan Lyttle, said he was prepared for the announcement. The school district will follow the governor’s recommendation.

“When schools were getting ready to start at the first of August, they said you know this isn’t looking good,” explained Lyttle. “Let’s take a couple of weeks starting late in August and give us some more time to see what it’s looking like and things just haven’t gotten any better,” added Lyttle.

The digital learning coaches at Perry County Schools have worked tirelessly all summer to better online education.

“At the very least we have attacked this head-on and we’ve done everything we could to make sure teachers know how to educate students in this environment,” said Lyttle.

Gambrel said to check Bell County Schools’ social media accounts for when a decision is made by the school board.

You can read Perry County Schools full statement by clicking here.

Hazard Independent Schools Superintendent, Sonda Combs, told WYMT in a statement:

“The health and well being of all our students and staff at Hazard Independent is top priority and we follow the governor and the commissioner of education guidance for decisions on re-opening school. We have worked on re-opening plans all summer. With the governor’s recommendation today, we will begin with Plan B which is NTI on August 24th virtually for all students.”

“The district will continue to work alongside local health officials and monitor guidance issued by federal and state health authorities. The entire educational community must continue to take steps to reduce the likelihood of transmitting COVID-19. We appreciate your trust and understanding as we make these tough decisions in the best interest of our students, staff, and community at large.”

Sondra Combs, Superintendent

