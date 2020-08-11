Advertisement

Rinse and repeat pattern: Scattered showers and storms continue today

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 2:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was soggy for a lot of folks overnight and some of those showers could still be around for the morning drive. Take it easy out there early.

Today and Tonight

After our early morning rain moves out, the sun peeks back through and we heat up quick. Highs will likely get back into the mid to upper 80s again this afternoon. That will help fire some more scattered showers and storms. Those rain chances will continue early into the evening hours before dying out some overnight. Lows will drop into the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies. As of the 2 a.m. update from the Storm Prediction Center, we are not under any risk for severe weather for Tuesday.

Extended Forecast

Like I told you yesterday, most of this week is that rinse and repeat summertime pattern with daily chances for scattered showers and storms, especially in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the upper 80s to right around 90 and lows will drop into the upper 60s to right around 70 through Friday.

Friday evening, the first of two potential cold fronts will start to work its way into the region. This one will bring some increased rain chances heading into the weekend, but not a lot of relief from the heat. Saturday will drop into the mid-80s, but that’s about it. Our rain chances back off some but continue on Sunday.

The second cold front could move in Monday night. That would be the big one. Models are showing a significant temperature drop from Monday to Tuesday, so that could be another brief stretch of relief. There’s still a while to go on both systems, so we’ll keep you posted.

