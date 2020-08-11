Advertisement

UK’s Kenny Payne hired by New York Knicks

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: UK Athletics confirmed the reports of Kenny Payne’s departure in a news release Tuesday morning.

“First of all, I want to thank Dr. Eli Capilouto, Mitch Barnhart and Coach Cal for the unbelievable opportunity I’ve had at Kentucky for the last 10 years,” Payne said in the news release. “I’ve been blessed to not only coach at the greatest program in college basketball but to be in a position to help young men grow and develop and to play a part in their families’ lives. They’ve been 10 of the most rewarding years of my life, and I’ll cherish my time in Lexington for the rest of my career.

His departure ends a memorable 10-year run that included 295 wins, the 2012 national championship, four Final Four appearances, eight NCAA Tournament berths, five Southeastern Conference regular-season championships, five SEC Tournament titles and 33 NBA Draft picks as a member of Coach John Calipari’s staff.

“This is a bittersweet day for us at Kentucky,” Coach Cal said in the release. “Kenny has been an extremely important part of our success here. His relationship with our players is second to none. He coaches them and challenges them as hard as anyone, but they respect him, they listen to him and they learn from him because they know he cares. As a basketball coach and a teacher, he could run any program in the country. Simply, he’s as good as they get.”

Officials say a nationwide search for his replacement will start immediately.

You can read the full news release here: https://ukathletics.com/news/2020/8/11/mens-basketball-payne-accepts-assistant-coach-position-with-new-york-knicks.aspx

Original Story:

Several sources are reporting the New York Knicks have hired University of Kentucky associate head coach Kenny Payne as an assistant coach for the NBA team.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news in a tweet Tuesday morning.

Payne has been at UK on Coach John Calipari’s staff for ten years. He was named associate head coach in May 2014.

