Pac-12 to cancel all sporting events, including football, through the end of the year due to COVID-19

FILE - This Aug. 29, 2019, file photo shows the PAC-12 logo at Sun Devil Stadium during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Arizona State and Kent State in Tempe, Ariz. The Pac-12 Conference will allow voluntary workouts on campus for all sports beginning June 15, subject to the decision of each individual school and where allowed by local and state guidelines, the conference announced Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
FILE - This Aug. 29, 2019, file photo shows the PAC-12 logo at Sun Devil Stadium during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Arizona State and Kent State in Tempe, Ariz. The Pac-12 Conference will allow voluntary workouts on campus for all sports beginning June 15, subject to the decision of each individual school and where allowed by local and state guidelines, the conference announced Tuesday, May 26, 2020.(AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(WYMT) - Update: Officials with the Pac-12 conference have released the details behind their decision.

In a news release, they confirm that all sporting events, including football, will be canceled through the end of the year due to COVID-19.

“All of the Pac-12 presidents and chancellors understand the importance of this decision, and the disappointment it will create for our student-athletes, the coaches, support staff and all of our fans,” said Michael H. Schill, president of the University of Oregon. “Ultimately, our decision was guided by science and a deep commitment to the health and welfare of student-athletes. We certainly hope that the Pac-12 will be able to return to competition in the New Year.”

You can read the full news release here: https://pac-12.com/article/2020/08/11/pac-12-conference-postpones-all-sport-competitions-through-end-calendar-year

Original Story: On the same afternoon officials with the Big Ten Conference announced their decision to cancel fall sports, including college football in 2020 due to COVID-19, sources say another major conference is about to do the same.

Brett McMurphy with sports website Stadium and Nicole Auerbach with The Athletic both tweeted Tuesday afternoon that Pac-12 officials will announce the cancelation in a news conference at 4:30.

In addition to football this fall, sources are also reporting that the conference will also cancel all non-conference basketball games until after the first of the year.

