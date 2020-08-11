Pac-12 to cancel all sporting events, including football, through the end of the year due to COVID-19

(WYMT) - Update: Officials with the Pac-12 conference have released the details behind their decision.

In a news release, they confirm that all sporting events, including football, will be canceled through the end of the year due to COVID-19.

“All of the Pac-12 presidents and chancellors understand the importance of this decision, and the disappointment it will create for our student-athletes, the coaches, support staff and all of our fans,” said Michael H. Schill, president of the University of Oregon. “Ultimately, our decision was guided by science and a deep commitment to the health and welfare of student-athletes. We certainly hope that the Pac-12 will be able to return to competition in the New Year.”

You can read the full news release here: https://pac-12.com/article/2020/08/11/pac-12-conference-postpones-all-sport-competitions-through-end-calendar-year

Original Story: On the same afternoon officials with the Big Ten Conference announced their decision to cancel fall sports, including college football in 2020 due to COVID-19, sources say another major conference is about to do the same.

Brett McMurphy with sports website Stadium and Nicole Auerbach with The Athletic both tweeted Tuesday afternoon that Pac-12 officials will announce the cancelation in a news conference at 4:30.

Pac-12 has canceled fall football season, source told @Stadium. “We’re done,” source said. Official announcement at 4:30 p.m. ET — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 11, 2020

The Pac-12 has postponed its fall football season, source tells @TheAthletic. — Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) August 11, 2020

In addition to football this fall, sources are also reporting that the conference will also cancel all non-conference basketball games until after the first of the year.

Sources: The Pac-12 has canceled ALL nonconference games in MEN’S BASKETBALL until at least January. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) August 11, 2020

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.