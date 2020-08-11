Presidential Search Committee makes recommendation for EKU’s next president

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - The search may be over for Eastern Kentucky University’s (EKU) next president.

Dr. David McFaddin received a unanimous vote from the Presidential Search Committee.

Committee co-chairs Dr. Bryan Makinen and Dr. Jason Marion said, “We feel that he has performed extraordinarily, and possesses the visionary and strategic leadership skills that Eastern deserves in its next leader. We are confident that his working relationships with key stakeholder groups will not only provide EKU with stability at this critical moment in the University’s history, but he will also continue to advance the University alongside his existing leadership team.”

Dr. McFaddin is from Paintsville and is currently serving as the interim president in Richmond after Dr. Michael Benson left in December.

The recommendation now goes to the Board of Regents, who will meet on September 10th.

If approved, McFaddin will serve as the university’s 14th president.

