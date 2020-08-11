Police: Man arrested in Harlan County, accused of trying to lure girls into car

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Harlan County man is in jail facing charges, accused of trying to lure two young girls into his car with money.

It happened Sunday in the Verda community.

When deputies responded to the complaint, they found out the suspect approached the girls while they were walking. Their investigation led them to Jeffery Massingale, 64, of Verda, as the suspect in the case.

On Monday, deputies spotted him driving a Toyota SUV on KY 38 nearby. When they contacted Massingale, we’re told he was under the influence.

He was arrested and charged with DUI. He was later charged with two counts of unlawful transaction with a minor.

Jeffery Massingale is being held in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $20,000 cash bond.

