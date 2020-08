HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kandace Messer is WYMT’s Mountain Student Achiever.

Kandace is a 2020 graduate of Knox Central High School where she earned a 4.025 GPA.

Kandace was a Governor’s Scholar, the homecoming princess her sophomore year and was chosen to be a marshal at the class of 2019′s graduation.

