Advertisement

Millions needed to fix backlog repairs in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Millions of dollars are needed to fix a long backlog of repairs needed in Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Millions of dollars are needed to fix a long backlog of repairs needed in Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

When President Trump signed the Great American Outdoors Act, many in Great Smoky Mountains became excited that many of the issues that faced the park for years could soon be fixed.

The park is still waiting on final word on how much money they’ll get and what projects will be approved to get started on first.

Over all the park has a list of $200 million is repairs needed to roads, trails, camping and picnic facilities, according to park officials.

“So whether you visit the Smokies by car, or you visit a campground, or it’s a picnic area for a day use or out in the backcountry. There are maintenance needs that affect your visit,” said park spokesperson Dana Soehn.

A top priority for the park is $41 million to be dedicated to improve the park’s water and waste water systems. They’ve identified 13 water and wastewater systems that need to be fully replaced. Soehn says over the years the park has applied what they call band-aid fixes to get by.

“That allows us to kind of limp along and keep our visitor services open. But this is going to be that shot in the arm that we need to make long lasting sustainable changes,” she said.

The park service also looked into replacing Sugarlands Visitor Center. The facility was built 50 years ago, designed to support the 5 million people who visited then. Now with 12.5 million people visiting the Smokies, they’re looking at an all new facility with plenty of space, restroom facilities, and also technology improvements.

“We want to make sure Sugarlands Visitor Center remains that information center for everybody that’s entering the park so they can have a better park experience by receiving up to date trip finding information,” said Soehn.

Soehn says they’ve listed $162 million in road repairs that have been neglected since the park was built.

How to do that is still being decided as the $9.5 billion dollars is being divided up.

Smokies officials think they’ll have a good chance to get a lot of money due to the amount of visitors coming to the Great Smoky Mountains.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Presidential Search Committee makes recommendation for EKU’s next president

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
If approved by the Board of Regents, current interim president Dr. David McFaddin will serve as the university’s 14th president.

Forecast

Rinse and repeat pattern: Scattered showers and storms continue today

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
It was soggy for a lot of folks overnight and some of those showers could still be around for the morning drive. Take it easy out there early.

News

School officials and teachers react to Gov. Beshear’s recommendation to continue with online education through September

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
The digital learning coaches at Perry County Schools have worked tirelessly all summer to better online education.

News

Florida fugitive arrested in Floyd County, Ky.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Deputies say they received a complaint about a suspicious man armed with a handgun in the Ivel community.

Latest News

News

School officials and teachers react to Gov. Beshear’s recommendation to continue with online education through September 11pm

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

State

Bullard partners with Toyota to increase production of PPE

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
Toyota helps Bullard increase production capacity for PPE like face shields, respirators, and hoods.

State

Governor Beshear recommends all Kentucky schools delay in-person classes until September 28th

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Dr. Steven Stack said that the positivity rate in Kentucky is now about six percent which makes it considered unsafe to reopen under Healthy at Work guidelines.

State

Issues and Answers: Dr. Vic Adams and Dr. Michelle Dykes-Anderson

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College President Dr. Vic Adams and Vice-President of Advancement Dr. Michelle Dykes-Anderson discuss a variety of topics.

National

Memphis-based FedEx giving all employees 2 percent raises amid pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
FedEx, a Memphis-based company, said it will be giving all of its employees a 2 percent pay raise starting in October.

National

BBB: Puppy scams skyrocketing during pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Many people have turned to the internet, looking for a pet during the pandemic; however, some are getting scammed.