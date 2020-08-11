Memphis-based FedEx giving all employees 2 percent raises amid pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WREG) - FedEx, a Memphis-based company, said it will be giving all of its employees a 2 percent pay raise starting in October.

CBS affiliate WREG reported that a company spokesperson said, “FedEx team members continue to go above and beyond during these unprecedented times. FedEx is funding this year’s salary budget pool at two percent. We would like to thank our team members for delivering the Purple Promise every day during these difficult and challenging times.”

The raises will reportedly begin going into effect this October.

FedEx employs about 30,000 people in and around Memphis at its headquarters, according to the Greater Memphis Chamber.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.