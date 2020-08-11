Advertisement

Lexington nursing home holds drive-thru ‘graduation ceremony’ for COVID-19 survivors

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For many residents at Cambridge Place, today is their first time being outside during the pandemic.

“They’re just excited to be outside and to breathe some fresh air and to know that they have accomplished this illness,” said Cambridge Place administrator Cara Clark.

One by one, residents walked down to a makeshift stage to pick up their diploma of victory, with folks cheering, “you beat the virus!”

“Just getting through that rollercoaster of events and coming out on the other side victorious is a great thing,” Clark said.

Families cheered on the graduates from afar as the class of 25 posed for a socially-distanced photo op.

“Our residents are so strong and our staff keep them strong and healthy,” Clark said.

Clark says of the 25 residents who tested positive for COVID-19, most were asymptomatic.

Now that Cambridge Place is COVID-free, staff members say limited visitation and activities will start up again at the end of the month.

