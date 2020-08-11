Advertisement

Laurel County nursing home says they have zero cases of COVID-19

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s long-term care facilities have been hit hard by COVID-19.

Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

Nursing homes were among the first places to institute restrictions back in March

In Laurel County, health leaders say cases have been spiking and there is always the concern for long-term care facilities.

At Laurel Heights in London, they say they currently have zero cases of the virus. Infectious disease specialist Sarah Alonzo, who works with Laurel Heights, told us that they believe they are taking all the right precautions.

Alonzo said they did have two cases earlier, but both were from staff members who contracted the virus in other places and they were then isolated.

“We were able to catch them very early in the game, so, these employees at the first sight of exposure,” Alonzo said. “So, we were able to get them out and test them and when they tested positive, they were out of the facility.”

Alonzo says all the staff members wear masks and some wear face shields. She says she believes they are doing everything the CDC says and are having success with that.

Laurel Heights is allowing visitors again, but only outside and the resident and visitor are separated by plexiglass and kept 10 feet apart.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

COVID-19 cases surpass 124,000 in Tennessee, recoveries reach 85k

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

Forecast

Stray showers possible this evening, rain chances increase later this week

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Although we can’t rule out rain chances completely, this evening looks pretty nice.

News

Police: Man arrested in Harlan County, accused of trying to lure girls into car

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
It happened Sunday in the Verda community.

Sports

UK’s Kenny Payne hired by New York Knicks, possible replacement named

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Kenny Payne has been at UK on Coach John Calipari’s staff for ten years.

News

Shooting in Perry County leaves woman dead

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TJ Caudill
The shooting happened on Old Mill Ridge Road in the Bonnyman community.

Latest News

State

Number of COVID cases going up in Lexington at more rapid rate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Cases have been rising in Lexington, and they’re doing so at a more rapid rate than what we saw early on.

State

Health dept. reports 49 new COVID cases in Lexington, total passes 4K

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 49 new COVID-19 cases from Monday.

News

Southern Kentucky native, Morehead State professor dies after short illness

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Dr. Michael Hail, from Somerset, died Thursday, August 6th at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital after a brief illness. He was 53 years old.

State

Presidential Search Committee makes recommendation for EKU’s next president

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
If approved by the Board of Regents, current interim president Dr. David McFaddin will serve as the university’s 14th president.

Forecast

Rinse and repeat pattern: Scattered showers and storms continue today

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
It was soggy for a lot of folks overnight and some of those showers could still be around for the morning drive. Take it easy out there early.