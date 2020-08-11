Laurel County nursing home says they have zero cases of COVID-19

LAUREL CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s long-term care facilities have been hit hard by COVID-19.

Nursing homes were among the first places to institute restrictions back in March

In Laurel County, health leaders say cases have been spiking and there is always the concern for long-term care facilities.

We’re talking to health leaders and those in the nursing home industry about the impact of covid 19 on some long term care facilities in Laurel County. More at 12 and later ⁦@WKYT⁩ pic.twitter.com/ipvcqMIewq — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) August 11, 2020

At Laurel Heights in London, they say they currently have zero cases of the virus. Infectious disease specialist Sarah Alonzo, who works with Laurel Heights, told us that they believe they are taking all the right precautions.

Alonzo said they did have two cases earlier, but both were from staff members who contracted the virus in other places and they were then isolated.

“We were able to catch them very early in the game, so, these employees at the first sight of exposure,” Alonzo said. “So, we were able to get them out and test them and when they tested positive, they were out of the facility.”

Alonzo says all the staff members wear masks and some wear face shields. She says she believes they are doing everything the CDC says and are having success with that.

Laurel Heights is allowing visitors again, but only outside and the resident and visitor are separated by plexiglass and kept 10 feet apart.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.