KY Supreme Court introduces pilot project to decrease Jefferson County eviction cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky’s highest court have started a project that is designed to help curb evictions and homelessness in the county that includes the state’s largest city.

The Eviction Diversion Pilot Project will start August 24th in Jefferson District Court. Landlords, tenants, and rental assistance will join through Louisville Metro Government and other community organizations, providing aid for failure to pay rent on residential properties.

Jefferson Chief District Judge Annie Hayne said in a news release Tuesday this program is much needed.

“We’re especially grateful to Deputy Chief Justice Lisabeth T. Hughes of the Supreme Court and Chief Judge Denise G. Clayton of the Court of Appeals for being the driving force behind this initiative. This program will benefit both parties by reimbursing eligible landlords for missed rent payments and keeping tenants in their homes, which is more important than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Hayne.

At the initial eviction hearing, officials will let those affected that certain local agencies may be able to assist with funding for some or all of the rent owed and help landlords with recouping missed or late rent payments. Louisville Metro Government and the Legal Aid Society will have a representative present for each hearing.

Officials also say they hope to launch the program statewide once funding and available resources are provided to other counties.

