Kentucky school districts making changes to schedules after Beshear recommendation

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Superintendents across Kentucky are now having to adjust their schools’ schedules after Gov. Andy Beshear recommended schools wait until Sept. 28 to begin in-person learning.

Beshear made the announcement Monday afternoon, just a week before when classes would have been able to start based on a recommendation two weeks ago.

On July 27, Beshear said schools should wait until the third week of August to begin classes. Monday’s new timeline bumps the date six weeks.

"Yes, that's six weeks from now, but it's also six weeks from what I hope is the peak of this virus, six weeks from the last three weeks where we have been at an all-time high week in and week out, six weeks from a time when we just had a 6% positivity rate," said Beshear.

The announcement also comes three days after the Kentucky Education Association said schools should not reopen with cases as high as they are.

Beshear’s recommendation doesn’t mean virtual classes are on hold. He did say districts can begin those on their previously set start dates.

Moments after Beshear’s announcement, superintendents in our region starting posting updates on what it means for their calendars and approaching first days.

Pikeville Independent Superintendent David Trimble tweeted Monday that they "will make some adjustments and share further information on some new opening initiatives as the week progresses."

Boyd County Superintendent Bill Boblett says district officials "will be reviewing options over the next few days."

Greenup County Superintendent Traysea Moresea says, “we have prepared for many options but the date 9/28/20 was never in the realm of possibilities. This date does not mean we can’t begin instruction via NTI and the GC Virtual Academy.”

Other districts, such as Lawrence County Schools have already released plans.

Superintendent Dr. Ronnie Fletcher says students who were enrolled in Option 1, (in-person learning) will move to Option 2 (at home learning) with more information to come.

🗓 The Governor has recommended a September 28th start for in-person instruction.



✔️All students that selected Option 1 will move to Option 2.



Russell Independent Schools in Greenup County released information Monday night following the governor’s announcement that they will spend the next 24-48 hours working to evaluate the in-person recommendation date and how it will impact the start of the school year.

Meanwhile, changes are coming to materials and computer pickups for students in the Fairview Independent School District in Ashland.

After news that in-person class in Kentucky won’t start until Sept. 28 the pick-ups were pushed back for middle and high school students.

Non-traditional instruction will still begin on Aug. 27, which was the day in-person school was supposed to start, however distribution, that was supposed to happen this week, will now happen Aug. 24-26.

The delay means non-traditional instruction assignments will be distributed when students pick up materials.

The transition to virtual learning for students at Fairview Independent Schools will begin Sept. 3.

