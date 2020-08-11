Advertisement

Issues and Answers: Dr. Vic Adams and Dr. Michelle Dykes-Anderson

By Brooke Marshall
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In this week’s episode of Issues and Answers, WYMT’s Steve Hensley sat down with Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKCTC) President Dr. Vic Adams and Vice-President of Advancement Dr. Michelle Dykes-Anderson.

The three discussed a variety of topics about SKCTC.

You can watch the full interview above.

