Issues and Answers: Dr. Vic Adams and Dr. Michelle Dykes-Anderson
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In this week’s episode of Issues and Answers, WYMT’s Steve Hensley sat down with Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKCTC) President Dr. Vic Adams and Vice-President of Advancement Dr. Michelle Dykes-Anderson.
The three discussed a variety of topics about SKCTC.
You can watch the full interview above.
Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.