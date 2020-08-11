Advertisement

How to keep your kids safe online with more school screen time

By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Students are getting ready to head back to class and this year that means more time online. Putting cyber safety at the top of a list of concerns parents have this year.

Mike Lemon, founder of Cyber Safe Teen in Bowling Green says that with this extra screen time parents should have open conversation with their children and be on top of what they are doing online after school screen time is over.

“They are going online to interact with other students or going online to interact with teachers and to do their school work. When they are done, who are they talking to? You have to think about this there is something I say all the time there is no difference in raising a child who is online vs a child in real life. You wouldn’t let 50 men go up to the room by themselves if they just knocked on the door and said my child is upstairs and let strangers go up to the room, but we let that happen all the time on social media and there are real consequences,” said Lemon.

Lemon also says that there are ways to keep your children safe online.

“Every system whether it is a PC or a mac it has an internal system we just did a walk through of screen time which has a lot of internal features that parents can use to limit what they are using when they are using it. We call it building a fence it is limiting where they can go not just letting them have free range but saying these are the places you can go,” said Lemon.

For parents who want to learn more about how to keep their children safe online, you can find more information on the Cyber Safe Teen Nation Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

