‘Hospice Radio Day’ continuing despite pandemic restrictions

Bluegrass Care Navigators and WSGS Radio held their annual event outdoors this year while practicing social distancing
Bluegrass Care Navigators staff and WSGS Radio came together to put on their annual "Hospice Radio Day" event.
By Cory Sanning
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Bluegrass Care Navigators and WSGS Radio partnered up once again for their annual “Hospice Radio Day” event in downtown Hazard on Tuesday, albeit under different circumstances.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, both parties chose to hold the event outdoors along Main Street this year as healthcare workers and radio personalities alike came together to gather donations for hospice care.

For Bluegrass Associate Director of Philanthropy Chas Gayheart, the generous aid, which totaled $45,000, assists them in providing the best possible care for their patients at a minimal cost.

“The donations keep us from having to send any of our patients a bill,” Gayheart said. “And we’re able to take care of anyone that could benefit from our services.”

Bluegrass Hospice volunteer Gail Baker feels that the event is critical in providing necessary health care to those in need.

“Just keep them (donations) coming,” Baker said. “Because this is one thing in Hazard that is very much needed.”

Those who wish to make donations can do so at any time by going online to the Bluegrass Care Navigators’ website.

