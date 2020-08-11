Health dept. reports 49 new COVID cases in Lexington, total passes 4K

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 49 new COVID-19 cases from Monday.

No new deaths were reported. The city’s death toll from the virus remains at 47.

The new cases from Monday bring the county’s total to 4,044.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

131 cases, Aug. 7

116 cases, July 27

105 cases, Aug. 4

100 cases, July 23

90 cases, Aug. 5

89 cases, July 30

84 cases, Aug. 6

83 cases, July 9

69 cases, Aug. 8, Aug. 9, July 15 and July 19

67 cases, July 26

The current official state totals are 35,254 cases and 775 deaths.

The health dept. says COVID-19 is continuing to spread throughout Lexington. They say you can slow the spread by wearing your mask, washing your hands and avoiding close contact with anyone not in your household.

