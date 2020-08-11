Advertisement

Governor Beshear recommends all Kentucky schools delay in-person classes until September 28th

Photo courtesy: MGN
Photo courtesy: MGN(MGN)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear asked Kentucky superintendents to further delay in-person start dates.

The governor asked that schools not resume in-person instruction in Kentucky until at least September 28th.

He says four different factors prompted his request, including the rising number of COVID-19 cases seen in Kentucky children.

The four factors were:

1. A high level of total COVID-19 cases and a correspondingly high positive test rate;

2. An increasing number of infections among children, both in Kentucky and nationwide;

3. Outbreaks already occurring in states that have attempted reopening schools, including Indiana and Georgia; and

4. Families still going on vacations in COVID-19 hotspots, then returning to Kentucky.

Commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health Dr. Steven Stack said that the positivity rate in Kentucky is now about six percent, which makes it considered unsafe to reopen under Healthy at Work guidelines.

“This isn’t easy on anybody. Not our families, not our kids, not our administrators,” said Gov. Beshear. “This is our Spanish flu. This is our version of the plague, in many ways.”

Interim Commissioner of Education Kevin C. Brown said that this fall should go more smoothly than last spring when switching to NTI days short notice.

Beshear also commented on whether students would be allowed to enter the school buildings at all during the delay to meet with teachers. He said that they can as long as group size is controlled.

Brown said that although the governor’s request is only a recommendation, if a district chooses not to follow it they can expect to receive a call from state education and health officials.

