Gov. Beshear: 562 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, 8 new deaths

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.(WKYT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 562 new cases and eight new deaths in Kentucky on Tuesday.

At least 35,793 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 783.

Earlier Tuesday, the Governor and First Lady Britainy Beshear were not feeling well and, out of an abundance of caution, were tested for COVID-19 to protect themselves and those around them. The test results for Gov. Beshear and his family came back negative for the coronavirus.

“I wanted to start by letting you know that both my family and I are OK. We’ve tested negative for COVID-19 after a real scare. And I want to thank everybody out there who sent their thoughts and their prayers,” the Governor said.

8,819 people have recovered from the virus.

711,017 Kentuckians have received tests.

“This thing is real, it’s out there. We’ve got to make sure we’re doing everything we can to fight it,” the Governor said. “While my family ended up negative today, I know there are a lot of families out there that are positive. We send you our love, we want you to get better. We want to make sure we’re not spreading this to any other family that has to endure any of that hardship.”

The deaths reported Tuesday include an 86-year-old man from Grant County; a 79-year-old woman from Hopkins County; three women, ages 54, 65 and 84, and two men, ages 75 and 93, from Jefferson County; and a 60-year-old man from Ohio County.

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

