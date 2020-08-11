Advertisement

Georgetown brewery prepares for possible aluminum can shortage

"One of the scary things for us is if the big guys like that are having a hard time, than we know it will eventually come down to the craft brewers," says Harrison.
"One of the scary things for us is if the big guys like that are having a hard time, than we know it will eventually come down to the craft brewers," says Harrison.(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - While at the grocery store, you may have noticed you can’t find your favorite flavor of Dr Pepper, or that beer you like is sold out.

Dr Pepper trying to address soda shortage at grocery stores

Companies across the country are addressing an aluminum can shortage, and the Commonwealth is no different.

The sound of cracking open a cold can of beer is music to the ears after a long day.

“One of the scary things for us, is if the big guys like that are having a hard time than we know it will eventually come down to the craft brewers,” says Daniel Harrison co-founder of Country Boy Brewing.

Harrison says he’s been communicating with suppliers and distributors to stay ahead of the issue, but this is all happening as his company has commissioned a new canning line.

"This new canning line is going to need aluminum cans to put beer into," Harrison says.

Plus, the problem is hitting during the summer which is a time Harrison says is busiest for his industry. He says shares COVID-19 has likely made the issue worse.

“Consumers’ buying habits have changed. A lot more people are buying 12-pack case beers, cokes, things of that nature to drink at home,” Harrison says.

So, what's next for businesses like Country Boy Brewing? Harrison says it's about staying prepared to weather the storm.

"We got to do our best to read those tea leaves and look for the crystal ball at what the future is going to hold," Harrison says.

Harrison says Country Boy Brewing has also been distributing less draft beer at the on-premise bars and restaurants due to current restrictions put into place during the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

KY Supreme Court introduces pilot project to decrease Jefferson County eviction cases

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
The Eviction Diversion Pilot Project will start August 24th in Jefferson District Court.

State

Beshear ‘feeling better’, will give Tuesday COVID-19 update via video instead of news conference

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
This comes after the governor canceled another event earlier in the day saying he and the first lady weren’t feeling well.

Regional

COVID-19 cases surpass 124,000 in Tennessee, recoveries reach 85k

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

Forecast

Stray showers possible this evening, rain chances increase later this week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Although we can’t rule out rain chances completely, this evening looks pretty nice.

Latest News

News

Police: Man arrested in Harlan County, accused of trying to lure girls into car

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
It happened Sunday in the Verda community.

Sports

UK’s Kenny Payne hired by New York Knicks, possible replacement named

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Kenny Payne has been at UK on Coach John Calipari’s staff for ten years.

News

Shooting in Perry County leaves woman dead

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By TJ Caudill
The shooting happened on Old Mill Ridge Road in the Bonnyman community.

State

Number of COVID cases going up in Lexington at more rapid rate

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Cases have been rising in Lexington, and they’re doing so at a more rapid rate than what we saw early on.

Health

Laurel County nursing home says they have zero cases of COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Kentucky’s long-term care facilities have been hit hard by COVID-19.

State

Health dept. reports 49 new COVID cases in Lexington, total passes 4K

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 49 new COVID-19 cases from Monday.