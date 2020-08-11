FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WYMT) - After Governor Beshear’s advice to postpone the opening of in-person classes until September 28, Superintendent Adkins announces Floyd County schools will begin virtually on September 8. Floyd County’s plan aims towards the September 28 start date for in-person classes, there is an option for students to attend class in person or continue to learn virtually.

Superintendent Atkins said “I want to thank our incredible district and school folks right now as they have been getting ready to start the year in a situation that none of us have ever experienced. I also want to say a special thanks to all our parents and students who have reached out with support and encouragement in these unfamiliar times for us. We certainly appreciate you. Lastly I want to thank our board of education members who have been amazing. Their concern for our students and staff is unmatched.”

“The most comforting part of our current situation is that I’m part of this Floyd County family and I know that regardless of the situation our folks will step up, make the best of the situation, and care for and teach kids because that’s what we do best,” he added.

Each student will receive a device for virtual learning before September 8.

