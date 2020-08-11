Advertisement

Floyd county schools will begin virtually.

(KNOE)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WYMT) - After Governor Beshear’s advice to postpone the opening of in-person classes until September 28, Superintendent Adkins announces Floyd County schools will begin virtually on September 8. Floyd County’s plan aims towards the September 28 start date for in-person classes, there is an option for students to attend class in person or continue to learn virtually.

Superintendent Atkins said “I want to thank our incredible district and school folks right now as they have been getting ready to start the year in a situation that none of us have ever experienced. I also want to say a special thanks to all our parents and students who have reached out with support and encouragement in these unfamiliar times for us. We certainly appreciate you. Lastly I want to thank our board of education members who have been amazing. Their concern for our students and staff is unmatched.”

“The most comforting part of our current situation is that I’m part of this Floyd County family and I know that regardless of the situation our folks will step up, make the best of the situation, and care for and teach kids because that’s what we do best,” he added.

Each student will receive a device for virtual learning before September 8.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘Hospice Radio Day’ continuing despite pandemic restrictions

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cory Sanning
Bluegrass Care Navigators and WSGS Radio held their annual event outdoors this year while practicing social distancing.

State

KY Supreme Court introduces pilot project to decrease Jefferson County eviction cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
The Eviction Diversion Pilot Project will start August 24th in Jefferson District Court.

State

Lexington nursing home holds drive-thru ‘graduation ceremony’ for COVID-19 survivors

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
For many residents at Cambridge Place, today is their first time being outside during the pandemic.

State

Georgetown brewery prepares for possible aluminum can shortage

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
While going to the grocery store you may have noticed you can't find your favorite flavor of Dr. Pepper, or that beer you like is sold out. Companies across the country are addressing an aluminum can shortage, and the Commonwealth is no different.

Latest News

State

Beshear ‘feeling better’, will give Tuesday COVID-19 update via video instead of news conference

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
This comes after the governor canceled another event earlier in the day saying he and the first lady weren’t feeling well.

Regional

COVID-19 cases surpass 124,000 in Tennessee, recoveries reach 85k

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

Forecast

Stray showers possible this evening, rain chances increase later this week

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Although we can’t rule out rain chances completely, this evening looks pretty nice.

News

Police: Man arrested in Harlan County, accused of trying to lure girls into car

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
It happened Sunday in the Verda community.

Sports

UK’s Kenny Payne hired by New York Knicks, possible replacement named

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Kenny Payne has been at UK on Coach John Calipari’s staff for ten years.

News

Shooting in Perry County leaves woman dead

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By TJ Caudill
The shooting happened on Old Mill Ridge Road in the Bonnyman community.