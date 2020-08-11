Advertisement

Eastern Kentucky students moving onto EKU’s campus see changes due to COVID-19



EKU Move-in(WYMT)
By Madison Pergrem
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) -

It is a big time of the year for students moving on to EKU’s campus.

What in years past has been called ‘Move-in Mania’ has a different calm and relaxing feel this year.

Bob Brown, Executive Director of Housing and Residence Life, says they have taken what would normally happen in one weekend and spread it out over nine days.

“It’s been a very relaxed time and I think people are kind of coming to grips as to why are we not hustling and bustling around it’s because we are taking our time and moving people in,” said Brown. “We have appointment times for people to check-in and we are moving in about five students per building per half hour so it’s spaced out quite a bit. "

Kenneth Neace, a senior from Breathitt County, is one of those students moving in today.

“This year we had to we had to go check in a different building to get our keys first and then come here,” said Neace. “Just got done packing in water that’s pretty heavy. I have this fridge I have to pack in and I have a few more boxes to pack in.”

From sanitizing carts, wearing masks, and having one person per dorm room in some residence halls, it is all about welcoming EKU Colonels back safely.

“Almost 6 months of no students here like we usually do so it brings the campus alive relationships are built and memories are made,” said Brown. “Students for the most part have been very good about wearing their mask and we are reminding them and getting them to use it to try to keep them safe so we can stay here. "

Brown says nearly 3,700 students will be moving on campus during those nine days.

