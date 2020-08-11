Advertisement

Beshear ‘feeling better’, will give Tuesday COVID-19 update via video instead of news conference

Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)(Bryan Woolston | AP)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear has canceled his live Tuesday afternoon news conference to give updates on COVID-19.

This comes after the governor canceled another event earlier in the day saying he and the first lady weren’t feeling well. His office said he wouldn’t attend the event out of “an abundance of caution.”

Since then, another statement from the governor’s office says Gov. Beshear and his family have tested negative for COVID.

The statement goes on to say that the governor is feeling better, but that he will provide Tuesday’s COVID-19 via video instead of a press conference.

The governor’s next live update will be Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

KY Supreme Court introduces pilot project to decrease Jefferson County eviction cases

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
The Eviction Diversion Pilot Project will start August 24th in Jefferson District Court.

State

Georgetown brewery prepares for possible aluminum can shortage

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Grace Finerman
While going to the grocery store you may have noticed you can't find your favorite flavor of Dr. Pepper, or that beer you like is sold out. Companies across the country are addressing an aluminum can shortage, and the Commonwealth is no different.

Regional

COVID-19 cases surpass 124,000 in Tennessee, recoveries reach 85k

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

Forecast

Stray showers possible this evening, rain chances increase later this week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Although we can’t rule out rain chances completely, this evening looks pretty nice.

Latest News

News

Police: Man arrested in Harlan County, accused of trying to lure girls into car

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
It happened Sunday in the Verda community.

Sports

UK’s Kenny Payne hired by New York Knicks, possible replacement named

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Kenny Payne has been at UK on Coach John Calipari’s staff for ten years.

News

Shooting in Perry County leaves woman dead

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By TJ Caudill
The shooting happened on Old Mill Ridge Road in the Bonnyman community.

State

Number of COVID cases going up in Lexington at more rapid rate

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Cases have been rising in Lexington, and they’re doing so at a more rapid rate than what we saw early on.

Health

Laurel County nursing home says they have zero cases of COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Kentucky’s long-term care facilities have been hit hard by COVID-19.

State

Health dept. reports 49 new COVID cases in Lexington, total passes 4K

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 49 new COVID-19 cases from Monday.