Amazon may take over old Sears, JCPenney buildings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Amazon may replace closed department stores in malls with distribution centers.

CNN reported that Amazon is in talks with Simon Property group, the largest mall owner in the U.S., to convert former or current JCPenney and Sears stores into distribution centers. Both retail chains have filled for bankruptcy. Simon Malls have 63 JCPenney and 11 Sears stores.

Simon Property also owns the West Town Mall in Knoxville.

CNN reported that Amazon wants more space closer to where customers live to build out one-day delivery. “It is a win-win for both sides,” said former Target executive Chris Walton. “Simon gets an anchor tenant and Amazon gets a more localized fulfillment center. For Amazon, the deal would also give it “a front row seat into developing the mall infrastructure for the future.”

Reports are unclear on how many stores are under Amazon’s consideration.

