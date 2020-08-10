BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU reports 187 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 since July 1.

Bob Skipper, WKU Director of Media Relations, said WKU started a dashboard on July 30 to track some of the COVID-19 stats related to campus.

The first week, WKU did not have data from the Barren River District Health Department. The data was added Friday when the dashboard was updated, which gave the appearance of a surge in cases.

According to the dashboard, the WKU community now has 187 positive cases of COVID-19. Of the 187 cases, 161 are students and 26 are faculty, staff, or on-campus contractors.

45 students and 6 faculty, staff, and on-campus contractors have tested positive between July 31 through August 6.

Since July 1, 330 viral tests have been performed.

The data comes from a number of sources. BRDHD provides the number of positive cases they have identified as being students or employees. Cases where the patients have self-reported to WKU and they have not been contacted by the Health Department are also added.

Testing data comes from Graves Gilbert Clinic at WKU, which reopened last week. The number of tests performed by the Medical Center for Athletic is also incorporated in the data.

“While we are pulling information from several sources, it is our attempt to be transparent and provide our campus community relevant data,” Skipper said.

The next scheduled dashboard update is August 14th.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.