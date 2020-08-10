Gov. Beshear recommends schools continue distance learning through late September

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear is giving his Monday COVID-19 update. Early on in the news conference, the governor announced his recommendation to keep schools from having in-person classes and keep distance learning going until September 28th.

The governor announced 275 new cases and two new deaths in Kentucky on Monday. Gov. Beshear believes the number of new cases are lower than what they actually are due to a computer glitch this weekend. The numbers will be revised as the week progresses.

At least 35,254 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 775.

8,738 people have recovered from the virus.

700,417 Kentuckians have received tests.

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers from Governor Andy Beshear's daily briefing on Monday, August 10th, 2020 (WYMT)

You can watch that live here: www.wymt.com/livestream2

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

