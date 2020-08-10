Weather
Virginia - Back To School Plans
By
Gray Media
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:43 AM EDT
Updated: 1 hour ago
Tennessee - Back To School Plans
Updated: 1 hour ago
By
Gray Media
Tennessee - Back To School Plans
West Virginia - Back To School Plans
Updated: 1 hour ago
By
Gray Media
West Virginia - Back To School Plans
Kentucky - Back To School Plans
Updated: 1 hour ago
By
Gray Media
Kentucky - Back To School Plans
Kentucky health officials prepare to handle potential COVID cases in schools
Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 12:51 PM EDT
By
Phil Pendleton
Schools that will be reopening to in-person classes face difficult tasks this year. Among the issues they will be facing is what to do when a student tests positive for COVID-19.
News
Letcher County Schools decides to start school year completely virtual
Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:34 PM EDT
By
Lacey Roberts
Sending out surveys to parents and staff was the next step, gathering input on how they thought the upcoming school year should look like.
From the classrooms to Zooms, Master Falconer takes his birds to the internet to educate
Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT
By
Will Puckett
Master Falconer takes to Zoom to continue his lessons.
Superintendents Advisory Council set to talk about school reopening plans
Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:48 PM EDT
By
Phil Pendleton
School leaders in Kentucky plan to discuss possible plans for reopening in the fall.
Bridging the learning gap; Give away hopes to help children as learning is altered because of COVID19
Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 5:57 PM EDT
By
Will Puckett
Save the Children holds give away for kids.
Floyd County Schools creates survey to help decide the upcoming school year
Updated: Jun. 4, 2020 at 6:21 PM EDT
By
Lacey Roberts
While some parents are faced with making decisions they do not want to, district officials say they are ready to help.
Mountain Student Achiever Christopher Blevins
Updated: Jun. 4, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT
Christopher Blevins graduated from Leslie County High School with a 3.7 GPA.